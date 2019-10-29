Today is the last day to get your vote-by-mail ballot in the mail to ensure it’s received in time for next week’s general election.
It can take a few days for ballots to be delivered, so city and county officials are asking voters to mail ballots now.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Some voters may have received two ballots — one for the Tucson city election ballot and another from one of several school districts seeking bond overrides. Golder Ranch Fire District is also holding an election.
The overlapping boundaries of the individual school districts and the city dictate whether individuals receive one or two ballots. Some county residents — those living in Marana or Vail school districts — won’t receive a ballot by mail.
The city has long handled its own elections. The county handles all other elections, from local school bonds to federal races.
As of Monday, the city had received 69,317 of the nearly 260,971 ballots it mailed to registered voters.
Both the city and county will have drop-off locations next week for those who want to drop off the mail-in ballot or need to vote in person.
Go to tucne.ws/1cef for information about city ballot drop-off locations, and tucne.ws/1ceg for county ballot drop-off information.
Haven’t received your city ballot? City residents can call the clerk’s office at 791-3221.
Questions about voting in one of the school district ballot overrides or in the Golder Ranch Fire District can call the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 724-4330.