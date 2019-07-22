A divided Pima County Board of Supervisors agreed on Monday to an agreement with Catholic Community Services to allow the nonprofit to use a portion of the juvenile detention facility to temporarily house migrant families.
The vote fell along party lines. Democrats Sharon Bronson, Richard Elias and Sharon Bronson voted for the year-long contract, which has options to lease the facility for a longer period. Republicans Steve Christy and Ally Miller both said they could not support the agreement.
The decision came after nearly two hours of public comments, with speakers largely split on whether the county should allow migrant families in Tucson to be housed inside an active detention facility.
Monday's emergency board meeting was prompted by a request from the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, Edward Weisenburger. He asked Pima County to lease detention center before the former Benedictine Monastery in midtown where families stay now is converted into residential and retail space.
The cost to the county to convert the detention facility and house migrant families for the next five months is estimated to be $530,000.
Critics pleaded with the Supervisors to back an alternative that would house migrants in a sprawling network of churches, many of which have been quietly housing migrant families this year.
Supervisors Valadez and Elias encouraged those in the audience unhappy with their decision to find an alternative location, noting that cooperative agreement can be easily canceled with 30 days notice.