Supreme Court rejects ex-Arizona lawmaker's challenge to ouster over sex harassment

Shooter claimed there was a link, saying that she was engaged at the time to a lobbyist who had previously worked for Adams. And Shooter leveled his own charges of inappropriate conduct against her.

Under normal House procedures, those allegations would have been reviewed by the Ethics Committee where Shooter could have presented evidence and cross-examined others. Instead, Mesnard named his own staff members to oversee a probe and they, in turn, hired an outside law firm.

That report concluded Shooter “created a hostile working environment” for other lawmakers and those who do business at the Capitol.

It also found “no credible evidence” that Ugenti-Rita had violated the harassment policy, though a lobbyist later filed a deposition spelling out how she was the victim of a pattern of harassment by the legislator.

Four days after the report was issued, and without any hearings, the House voted 56-3 to expel him. That led to Shooter’s claim that his rights had been violated.

The problem with all that, according to the 9th Circuit, is the qualified immunity that exists for government officials performing official acts.