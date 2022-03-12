Tim Steller's column: Attacks on journalists for political gain proliferates

During interviews with news outlets, Lake regularly tries to turn the tables, questioning the interviewer and the news media in general, then trumpets those broadsides to her supporters. When CNN's Kyung Lah challenged Lake's assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, Lake went on attack.

"We don’t care what the media says," she said. "The media is full of it, and I know it. I worked in the media. I know what you’re trying to do. You don’t give a damn about our elections. You’ve got a narrative, and you’re trying to push it."

Her phrasing was sinister when interviewed by 60 Minutes Australia recently. In a 60-second "sneak peek" promoting an episode to be aired Sunday March 13, Lake abruptly stood up to leave the interview.

"If you want to keep pushing propaganda, your days are numbered," she says.

'An easy enemy'

I asked the campaign consultant for one of Lake's opponents, Karrin Taylor Robson, what he thought of Lake's performances. Matt Benson is not just a political adviser working for the Veridus consultancy but also a former reporter for the Arizona Republic.