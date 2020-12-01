Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start Friday

The decision to implement a curfew comes as coronavirus cases continue to break records across the state. The Pima County Health Department recorded 944 new cases Tuesday, indicating the highest single day case count since the pandemic began. There were over 10,000 new infections reported statewide.

“We are well into the third wave in Arizona and Tucson,” said Judy Rich, President and CEO of Tucson Medical Center. “Four weeks ago, we had 25% of the positive patients that we have today at Tucson Medical Center.

“Our intensive care unit is at capacity, and every week we are opening another unit inside the hospital to manage COVID-positive patients.”

As city and state governments around the country grapple with the idea of implementing curfews to slow the spread of coronavirus, there are still questions about a nightly curfew’s effectiveness against the fast-spreading transmission of the virus. In Pima County alone, positive coronavirus numbers have quadrupled in the last month.

While public-health and hospital officials agreed that any mitigation is better than nothing, they said only a resumption of statewide shelter-in-place orders are going to have a large enough impact to prevent the most dire projections from occurring.