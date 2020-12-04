Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start today

The Tucson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a mandatory nightly curfew for three weeks as COVID-19 infections reach “alarming” levels throughout the county and state.

Starting Friday, Dec. 4, the curfew will be in place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 23 and prohibits anyone from being on public streets or spaces in Tucson unless traveling to work or other essential activities. Public safety personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers and the homeless are exempt from the curfew.

“We have to take additional steps as mayor and council to make sure that we’re protecting our community,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “I know that we’re all very exhausted by this pandemic, but as elected representatives of our community, we do have a moral obligation to act.”

City Attorney Mike Rankin said the Tucson Police Department will focus on education first when it comes to curfew enforcement. Residents who break curfew will be given an opportunity to comply before receiving a citation. If citations are issued, it would be a civil penalty. During the statewide shelter-in-place order in April, TPD issued only 12 citations.

While the city was initially considering a 8 p.m. curfew, the council decided to set it for 10 p.m. to align with Pima County’s voluntary curfew, which was announced last week, and to allow local businesses more flexibility.

The decision to implement a curfew comes as coronavirus cases continue to break records across the state. The Pima County Health Department recorded 944 new cases Tuesday, indicating the highest single day case count since the pandemic began. There were over 10,000 new infections reported statewide.