A Tucson man got two years probation for voting both in Pima County as well as in Nevada in the 2016 general election.
As part of his sentence, Richard John Greenfield, 80, lost his right to vote in Arizona while he is on probation.
Greenfield, a registered Republican, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of attempted illegal voting and admitted that he voted once in Pima County and once in Washoe County, Nevada.
He was fined $2,500 and must perform 100 hours of community service while on probation.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office flagged Greenfield’s voting history last year and referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office.
A second Tucson man, Randy Allen Jumper, is facing felony charges for allegedly voting twice in the 2016 general election.
Jumper, 61, is also accused of voting in Pima County as well as Washoe County, Nevada. He is registered as an independent in Pima County, voter registration records show.
Jumper, who has entered a not guilty plea, has a court date scheduled for later this month.{/div}