Tucson moves to ban live ammunition on film sets

“Let's not wait for someone to get killed to deal with it. I mean, this wasn't on anybody's radar screen until the issue popped up in New Mexico,” Kozachik said.

The councilman has a personal connection to the film industry, as his brother, Pete Kozachik, has worked on films such as “Coraline,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” After Hutchin’s death, Kozachik and local independent filmmakers held a vigil at the Tucson Convention Center.

“Everybody's reaction is 'What was a live round doing in that gun?' And nobody has that answer,” Kozachik said. “I visited sets that (Pete’s) worked on and seen how they create special effects. The reality is that any effect you're trying to achieve by using a weapon, you can achieve it in post-production … you don't need live ammunition to create a special effect.”

The new rules will follow guidelines from the Actors’ Equity Association, which prohibit live ammunition on sets, say simulated or dummy weapons must be used whenever possible and require that firearms are never directly pointed at anyone. Although the Actors’ Equity Association deals with theater productions, Kozachik says their guidelines can easily be applied to film.