Tucson officials planning for worst, hoping for best with budget as pandemic takes financial toll

The Tucson City Council on Tuesday will be presented with a “worst-case scenario” should city departments have to make heavy cuts as a result of decreased revenues caused by the pandemic.

City Manager Michael Ortega asked department heads to submit plans to cut their budgets 1% a month through June 2021, as well as analyses of what an overall 15% cut to their departments could look like should the economy not recover as experts expect it to by next calendar year.

Those cuts ranged from limitations in travel and training, to eliminating vacant positions and leaving posts unfilled after retirements — as well as layoffs or furloughs — according to documents prepared for the meeting.

Specific examples of cuts included suspending the city’s household hazardous waste program, eliminating many seasonal staffing positions for parks and recreations programs, and making heavy limitations to public safety.

In an interview with the Star on Monday, Ortega cautioned there are many unknowns, but that he wanted the city’s department leaders to begin thinking about the worst outcome.

“One scenario is we buy ourselves all this time, the economy recovers nicely, and we find that at the end of the fiscal year, we’re only down 5%,” Ortega said.

“Worst-case scenario is we buy ourselves time and the economy doesn’t recover. Well now we’ve got a game plan because we know what 15% looks like and we can begin that process of implementing them.”