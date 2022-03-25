Tucson readies for minimum wage enforcement, advocates raise concerns

Submitting a complaint

The Labor Standards Unit will begin accepting complaints on April 1. The Tucson Minimum Wage Act applies to full-time, part-time or temporary employees who perform at least 5 hours of work per pay cycle within the city of Tucson’s boundaries, excluding state, federal and tribal employees.

Paper complaints should be mailed to:

City of Tucson Labor Standards Unit

Public Works, 201 N. Stone Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85701

(520) 791-5611

Electronic complaints should be emailed to:

minimumwage@tucsonaz.gov