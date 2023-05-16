Tucson voters have until 7 p.m. today to vote in a special election on whether to pay another a buck or two on your monthly power bill to bury new transmission lines across a portion of the city and support future city efforts to combat climate change.

That’s the question in today's special city election to approve a new franchise agreement for Tucson Electric Power Co.

The new agreement will be up for a vote as Proposition 412.

The proposed franchise agreement, referred to the ballot by the city council in late January, would replace a current agreement that expires in 2026.

The new pact includes the current 2.25% franchise fee paid on revenues from TEP customers within the city limits, along with a new, 0.75% “community resilience fee” to fund underground installation of transmission lines as well as the city’s climate-related initiatives.

The changes would raise the average residential TEP customer’s bill by an estimated 93 cents a month and raise small business customers’ bills by $2.65 a month, the utility says. Larger power users would pay more.

The current franchise agreement generates about $14 million a year, and the 0.75% increase would generate about $5 million extra annually, according to the city.

The new agreement was negotiated mainly to raise additional revenue to cover the costs of underground installation of TEP’s proposed Kino to DeMoss-Petrie 138-kilovolt transmission line.

The new line would run roughly seven miles from South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street, north through the University of Arizona campus and the city to a substation, featuring power poles ranging from 75 feet to 110 feet tall.

The new franchise agreement is supported by TEP, the mayor and most of the city council.

Registered voters can go to the voting locations before 7 p.m. today to drop off a completed vote-by-mail ballot; bring a vote-by-mail ballot, cast it in person and drop it in the ballot box; or receive and vote on a vote-by-mail replacement ballot.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s Office at any one of these locations by 7:00 p.m. today, May 16, to be counted in the election.

Voting locations:

• Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

• Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

• William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.

• El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.

• Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.

• Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Ballot drop-off locations:

• Pima County Recorder – Downtown Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

• Pima County Recorder – Elections Department, 6550 S. Country Club Road.