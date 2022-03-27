Tucson struggling to find groups to receive federally-funded grants

Perez believes some community organizations didn’t apply because of staffing shortages, a national problem that she said has particularly rocked local programs that provide mental health services.

The deputy city manager is still confident that Tucson will find candidates to qualify for the unallocated funds in the coming months, however, but officials will have to take a different tact to make it happen.

Staffers plan to reach out directly to groups that didn’t submit grant requests during the application process, for example, though they haven’t figured out exactly what that will look like.

“We’re still working on that because we’re going through identifying those particular areas and what programs exist in the community as we go out and look at those possible partnerships,” she said. “We don’t have actual (next) steps, in other words, other than we are exploring them to see if those are viable programs that we can partner with for these funds.”

It’s unlikely Tucson will reopen applications for this round of grants, according to Perez who expects the direct outreach approach to help the city identify community partners who will be able to take the remaining $1.8 million within the next 60 days.