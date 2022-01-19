Tucson to lean on voters, uncertain federal grants in new roadwork funding plan

“We know what we want, we know what we need, now we have to start talking about how to fund this,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “We need to get ourselves ready because once we have a plan in hand, a vision in hand, then we need to start working steadily into funding that vision.”

Funding sources

Among the more dependable funding sources in Ortega’s strategy is the Highway User Revenue Fund. The program uses money collected by the state, such as vehicle registration fees or license taxes, to pay for road work in cities and towns across Arizona.

Tucson has already received about $6 million in HURF funds during each of the past two years. That amount is expected to jump up to $11 million annually after 2023, creating some extra money for Move Tucson.

The City Council also pulled $14 million from Tucson’s general fund to put toward road repair recently, something that has not been done historically because money for road work has come mainly through sales tax revenue or grant funds.

Ortega expects the city to continue spending general fund money on road work for at least the next five years, though it may extend beyond that if it’s still an affordable option.