Tucsonans vote Tuesday on extending half-cent sales tax 10 more years for roads

How to vote

The last day to mail ballots for Proposition 411 was May 11. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you can cast your filled-out ballot at a drop-off location, fill out your vote-by-mail ballot at a voting location or fill out a replacement ballot if your mailed ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received.

The deadline for ballots to be received is 7 p.m. May 17.

Voting locations

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17:

Department of Housing and Community Development — 310 N. Commerce Park Loop.

Morris K. Udall Regional Center — 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center — 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center — 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center — 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph Park - 900 S. Randolph Way

Open 8: a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. May 17:

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center — 800 E. 12th St.

Drop-off only

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. May 17