Two years in, Tucson community safety program has little to show for efforts

“If some guy is strung out on opioids that may manifest itself as a law enforcement issue when he burglarizes a house and steals your computer, but really the underlying cause is what we’re trying to get to,” Kozachik said. “So, (the goal is) mainly treating the cause instead of criminalizing the person for something that is really treatable.”

Navigators will help at-risk residents get resources like drug treatment for someone who overdosed in a park, for example, and then follow-up with them to make sure their needs are being met.

It still might be some time until the staffers are ready to go, however. Tucson still needs to find, hire and train them — a process could be lengthy because of the mental health know-how required for the role.

Even when that’s done, the city will only have just gotten started. Navigators don’t respond to emergencies alongside police, so another large swath of front-line social workers will likely need to be hired before that effort can fully begin.

Officials admit they have yet to work out the details and numerous questions remain as to how the staple initiative will work, though some said the city just needs to get the ball rolling and sort out the details as things progress.