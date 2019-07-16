U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has added her voice to the growing list of congressional members calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
The Tucson Democrat stood on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday morning, saying she's convinced Trump has become openly defiant, directing staff to ignore subpoenas and other congressional requests.
"I have a responsibility as a Congresswoman, former prosecutor and American citizen to stand up for the rule of law," Kirkpatrick said. "I have come to the conclusion that the House of Representatives must open an impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump."
The former prosecutor said Congress must conduct oversight of the executive branch.
"Unfortunately, the President has called upon his administration to break the law and ignore Congressional subpoenas — not just with Russia investigations — but all areas of Congressional oversight — including family separation, census hearings, campaign finance violations and so many more," she said.
"Congress’ key function is oversight — to be the check-and-balance over the Executive Branch. Since the President and his administration refuse to comply with the law than we have no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry on President Trump."
She dismissed the suggestion that her call for impeachment proceedings is partisan, or part of a larger political strategy.
"It’s about the rule of law," Kirkpatrick said. "I know impeachment is risky, but allowing this President to defy the law is even more risky — if we don’t act now our democracy may be threatened for years to come."
Kirkpatrick said she believes that other members of Congress will follow her actions, and predicted more will call for impeachment in the coming days.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat, has long called for Trump's impeachment, signing onto the idea in December 2017.