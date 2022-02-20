 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Feb. 21: What we know
Bookmark this daily roundup of coronavirus news from the Arizona Daily Star

  • Updated

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Monday, Feb. 21

None

Sunday, Feb. 20

Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic

Saturday, Feb. 19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 18

Friday, Feb. 18

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 17

Thursday, Feb. 17

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 14

Monday, Feb. 14

None

Sunday, Feb. 13

Arizona COVID numbers improving, but officials say mitigation still needed

Saturday, Feb. 12

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 11

Arizona utilities could be fined for firing workers who refuse COVID-19 vax

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 10

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 7

None

Sunday, Feb. 6

Tucson airport has yet to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels

Susan Graham to returns to Tucson for Desert Song Festival recital

Saturday, Feb. 5

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 4

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 3

Thursday, Feb. 3

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Fare-free transit could cost Tucson taxpayers up to $1M a month, save riders $40

Pima County, TMC town halls focus on COVID vaccines during pregnancy

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 1

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 31

Monday, Jan. 31

Arizona bill: Employers face big fines for forced-vaccine mishaps

Sunday, Jan. 30

Review: Broadway in Tucson's 'Wicked' the perfect pandemic escape

Saturday, Jan. 29

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 28

Friday, Jan. 28

Pima County omicron positivity remains high, hospitals low on critical care staff

Ruling: Biden can't mandate masks for Arizona firms with federal contracts

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 27

Thursday, Jan. 27

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Tim Steller's column: AZ leaders conjure fake education problems as schools face real ones

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 24

COVID anti-viral meds in limited supply, Arizona's largest hospital network reports

Drive-thru COVID test site opens on west side

Monday, Jan. 24

None

Sunday, Jan. 23

Tim Steller's column: As virus surges, internet epidemiologists hold sway in Cochise County

Tucson Unified's superintendent tests positive for COVID

Saturday, Jan. 22

Ducey asks judge to side with him on denying COVID funds to schools with mask mandates

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 21

Friday, Jan. 21

Rep. Raúl Grijalva contracts COVID for second time

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 20

Thursday, Jan. 20

Federal COVID site with 2,000 daily tests coming to Pima County

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18

None

Monday, Jan. 17

None

Sunday, Jan. 16

Worker stress, patient risk rise in emergency rooms overwhelmed by omicron

As virus cases set records, hospitals let staff with COVID work

Tucson Baroque Festival postponed due to spike in COVID cases

Saturday, Jan. 15

Tucson schools struggle with staffing shortages amid spread of COVID

Feds might seek $163M refund over Arizona's anti-mask mandate rules

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 14

Friday, Jan. 14

Union nurses claim 'unsafe' conditions at two Tucson hospitals

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13

Ducey: "Summer camp" plan to differ from traditional summer school

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 12

56 Pima County employees fired for not complying with vaccine mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 11

UA is prepared to change from in-person classes if needed

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 10

None

Sunday, Jan. 9

Daily COVID-19 case count breaks record as omicron dominates Arizona

COVID couldn't hold Tucson theater back in 2021

Saturday, Jan. 8

Supply of rapid tests in Pima County dwindling, federal shipments uncertain

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 7

Friday, Jan. 7

Lawmaker withdraws demand attorney general investigate Pima County's vaccine policy

University of Arizona will require, provide surgical-grade masks for those on campus

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 6

Thursday, Jan. 6

COVID cases in Pima County more than doubled, omicron on the rise

Tucson bars, businesses close and concerts are postponed amid COVID surge

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Gov. Ducey offering more money to parents if their schools close over COVID

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 4

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 3

Monday, Jan. 3

None

Sunday, Jan. 2

Renée Schafer Horton: Pinpricks of light in 2021

Arizona health experts brace for omicron wave as holidays disrupt COVID data

Tim Steller's opinion: A skeptic's effort to be positive about 2022

Free transit rides in Tucson extended for six months, could be permanent

Saturday, Jan. 1

Our sports wishes for 2022: A return to normalcy and a Final Four — or two

Vaccine hesitancy, new variants kept COVID-19 infections from falling

Friday, Dec. 31

None

Thursday, Dec. 30

Arizona GOP lawmakers want to trim government powers during emergencies

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Arizona Bowl cancellation leaves local officials frustrated; 2022 game already on their minds

Don't let omicron catch you at a New Year's party, doctor urges Arizonans

Omicron might prove to be toughest opponent for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12

Tuesday, Dec. 28

None

Monday, Dec. 27

None

Sunday, Dec. 26

New border remediation may not be enough to restore Arizona Trail to what it was

How most all Arizonans can use federal and state tax breaks to help charities

Tucson economy: Region lost more GDP than most peers to COVID-19

After 'troubled' rating, Tucson-based bank marks comeback with top score

This couple is opening a bookshop for Tucson's youngest readers

Tim Steller's opinion: UA's reputation as employer demands repaying furlough money

Saturday, Dec. 25

COVID-19 issues postpone UA men's games at UCLA and USC; women's game off, too

No mandatory COVID vaccinations for Arizona utility workers, regulators say

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Pima County: Masks required for indoor public spaces

Omicron COVID-19 variant detected at University of Arizona

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Pima County moves to reduce jail population with looming vaccine mandate

Despite COVID issues elsewhere, UA and Tennessee head toward Wednesday men's basketball showdown

Monday, Dec. 20

State could be billed for legal challenges to school quarantine rules

Sunday, Dec. 19

Tales from a bell ringer

Preventable AZ deaths a source of frustration

We sink or swim together

Steller: Strap in for possible last bad wave

Saturday, Dec. 18

Nursing shortages compounding Southern Arizona health care crisis

Judge: Federal employee cannot remain anonymous in vaccine mandate lawsuit

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 17

Arizona lawmaker: Let anyone with COVID-19 antibodies skip vaccination

Judge: Federal employee cannot remain anonymous in vaccine mandate lawsuit

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 16

Thursday, Dec. 16

Arizona seeks federal help for 14 hospitals during COVID surge, staffing shortage

Pima County suspends charges for simple drug possession amid COVID surge

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 15

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Overcrowded Banner hospitals in Arizona curtail surgeries

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13

Monday, Dec. 13

GOP lawmaker files complaint against Pima County's vaccine mandate for some workers

Sunday, Dec. 12

Short-staffed Tucson undertakes massive hiring effort

Saturday, Dec. 11

Airport to get nearly $16 million in COVID relief

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 10

Pima County aims for more antibody treatment options here for high-risk COVID patients

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 9

Thursday, Dec. 9

Only 8 ICU beds are available in Pima County

Pharmacists would have to fill ivermectin prescriptions for COVID under Arizona proposal

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 7

There's still time to give to those in need for the holidays

Arizona OK with turning down possible forfeit by Washington

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 6

Lawmaker's bill would make Arizona school board elections partisan

Bill seeks to financially punish schools that ignore state law

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona health experts: Omicron could already be here

More than 400 unvaccinated Pima County employees face termination

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 4

Tucson mayor's second State of the City address highlights pandemic, public safety

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3

Friday, Dec. 3

Nearly 100% of Tucson employees comply with city vaccine mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 2

Tucson nonprofit hosting COVID, flu vaccines clinic for people with special needs

For the second season in a row, coronavirus impacting Wildcats women

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Arizona residents sought for national study of how COVID affects human bodies

UA scientist rebuts 'lab leak' theory in new research on pandemic origins

 

 

