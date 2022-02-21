UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Feb. 22: What we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 21
Monday, Feb. 21
Sunday, Feb. 20
Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic
Saturday, Feb. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 18
Friday, Feb. 18
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 17
Thursday, Feb. 17
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 15
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 14
Monday, Feb. 14
Sunday, Feb. 13
Arizona COVID numbers improving, but officials say mitigation still needed
Saturday, Feb. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 11
Friday, Feb. 11
Arizona utilities could be fined for firing workers who refuse COVID-19 vax
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 10
Thursday, Feb. 10
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 9
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 8
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 7
Monday, Feb. 7
Sunday, Feb. 6
Tucson airport has yet to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels
Susan Graham to returns to Tucson for Desert Song Festival recital
Saturday, Feb. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 4
Friday, Feb. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 3
Thursday, Feb. 3
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 2
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Fare-free transit could cost Tucson taxpayers up to $1M a month, save riders $40
Pima County, TMC town halls focus on COVID vaccines during pregnancy
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 1
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 31
Monday, Jan. 31
Arizona bill: Employers face big fines for forced-vaccine mishaps
Sunday, Jan. 30
Review: Broadway in Tucson's 'Wicked' the perfect pandemic escape
Saturday, Jan. 29
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 28
Friday, Jan. 28
Pima County omicron positivity remains high, hospitals low on critical care staff
Ruling: Biden can't mandate masks for Arizona firms with federal contracts
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 27
Thursday, Jan. 27
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 26
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Tim Steller's column: AZ leaders conjure fake education problems as schools face real ones
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 25
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 24
COVID anti-viral meds in limited supply, Arizona's largest hospital network reports
Drive-thru COVID test site opens on west side
Monday, Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 23
Tim Steller's column: As virus surges, internet epidemiologists hold sway in Cochise County
Tucson Unified's superintendent tests positive for COVID
Saturday, Jan. 22
Ducey asks judge to side with him on denying COVID funds to schools with mask mandates
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 21
Friday, Jan. 21
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 20
Thursday, Jan. 20
Federal COVID site with 2,000 daily tests coming to Pima County
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 19
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 18
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Monday, Jan. 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
Worker stress, patient risk rise in emergency rooms overwhelmed by omicron
As virus cases set records, hospitals let staff with COVID work
Tucson Baroque Festival postponed due to spike in COVID cases
Saturday, Jan. 15
Tucson schools struggle with staffing shortages amid spread of COVID
Feds might seek $163M refund over Arizona's anti-mask mandate rules
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 14
Friday, Jan. 14
Union nurses claim 'unsafe' conditions at two Tucson hospitals
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 13
Thursday, Jan. 13
Ducey: "Summer camp" plan to differ from traditional summer school
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 12
Wednesday, Jan. 12
56 Pima County employees fired for not complying with vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 11
Tuesday, Jan. 11
UA is prepared to change from in-person classes if needed
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10
Monday, Jan. 10
Sunday, Jan. 9
Daily COVID-19 case count breaks record as omicron dominates Arizona
COVID couldn't hold Tucson theater back in 2021
Saturday, Jan. 8
Supply of rapid tests in Pima County dwindling, federal shipments uncertain
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 7
Friday, Jan. 7
Lawmaker withdraws demand attorney general investigate Pima County's vaccine policy
University of Arizona will require, provide surgical-grade masks for those on campus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 6
Thursday, Jan. 6
COVID cases in Pima County more than doubled, omicron on the rise
Tucson bars, businesses close and concerts are postponed amid COVID surge
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 5
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Gov. Ducey offering more money to parents if their schools close over COVID
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 4
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 3
Monday, Jan. 3
Sunday, Jan. 2
Renée Schafer Horton: Pinpricks of light in 2021
Arizona health experts brace for omicron wave as holidays disrupt COVID data
Tim Steller's opinion: A skeptic's effort to be positive about 2022
Free transit rides in Tucson extended for six months, could be permanent
Saturday, Jan. 1
Our sports wishes for 2022: A return to normalcy and a Final Four — or two
Vaccine hesitancy, new variants kept COVID-19 infections from falling
Friday, Dec. 31
Thursday, Dec. 30
Arizona GOP lawmakers want to trim government powers during emergencies
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Arizona Bowl cancellation leaves local officials frustrated; 2022 game already on their minds
Don't let omicron catch you at a New Year's party, doctor urges Arizonans
Omicron might prove to be toughest opponent for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Monday, Dec. 27
Sunday, Dec. 26
New border remediation may not be enough to restore Arizona Trail to what it was
How most all Arizonans can use federal and state tax breaks to help charities
Tucson economy: Region lost more GDP than most peers to COVID-19
After 'troubled' rating, Tucson-based bank marks comeback with top score
This couple is opening a bookshop for Tucson's youngest readers
Tim Steller's opinion: UA's reputation as employer demands repaying furlough money
Saturday, Dec. 25
COVID-19 issues postpone UA men's games at UCLA and USC; women's game off, too
No mandatory COVID vaccinations for Arizona utility workers, regulators say
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Pima County: Masks required for indoor public spaces
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected at University of Arizona
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Pima County moves to reduce jail population with looming vaccine mandate
Despite COVID issues elsewhere, UA and Tennessee head toward Wednesday men's basketball showdown
Monday, Dec. 20
State could be billed for legal challenges to school quarantine rules
Sunday, Dec. 19
Preventable AZ deaths a source of frustration
Steller: Strap in for possible last bad wave
Saturday, Dec. 18
Nursing shortages compounding Southern Arizona health care crisis
Judge: Federal employee cannot remain anonymous in vaccine mandate lawsuit
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17
Friday, Dec. 17
Arizona lawmaker: Let anyone with COVID-19 antibodies skip vaccination
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 16
Thursday, Dec. 16
Arizona seeks federal help for 14 hospitals during COVID surge, staffing shortage
Pima County suspends charges for simple drug possession amid COVID surge
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 15
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Overcrowded Banner hospitals in Arizona curtail surgeries
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13
Monday, Dec. 13
GOP lawmaker files complaint against Pima County's vaccine mandate for some workers
Sunday, Dec. 12
Short-staffed Tucson undertakes massive hiring effort
Saturday, Dec. 11
Airport to get nearly $16 million in COVID relief
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10
Friday, Dec. 10
Pima County aims for more antibody treatment options here for high-risk COVID patients
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 9
Thursday, Dec. 9
Only 8 ICU beds are available in Pima County
Pharmacists would have to fill ivermectin prescriptions for COVID under Arizona proposal
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 7
Tuesday, Dec. 7
There's still time to give to those in need for the holidays
Arizona OK with turning down possible forfeit by Washington
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 6
Monday, Dec. 6
Lawmaker's bill would make Arizona school board elections partisan
Bill seeks to financially punish schools that ignore state law
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona health experts: Omicron could already be here
More than 400 unvaccinated Pima County employees face termination
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3
Saturday, Dec. 4
Tucson mayor's second State of the City address highlights pandemic, public safety
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3
Friday, Dec. 3
Nearly 100% of Tucson employees comply with city vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 2
Thursday, Dec. 2
Tucson nonprofit hosting COVID, flu vaccines clinic for people with special needs