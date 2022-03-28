 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, March 29: What we know
Bookmark this daily roundup of coronavirus news from the Arizona Daily Star

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Tuesday, March 29

Monday, March 28

Sunday, March 27

TUSD middle-schoolers years behind in math, reading in 2 schools

Saturday, March 26

Arizona senators ask Biden to keep policy that quickly expels migrants from US

Friday, March 25

Thursday, March 24

Panel OKs banning any COVID vax mandates for Arizona students

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 23

Wednesday, March 23

Tuesday, March 22

Monday, March 21

Sunday, March 20

Beleaguered health system struggles to treat poor, isolated patients

Saturday, March 19

Pima County announces potential new operator for Old Tucson Studios

Friday, March 18

Thursday, March 17

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 16

Wednesday, March 16

Tuesday, March 15

University of Arizona set to end mask mandate next week

Monday, March 14

Sunday, March 13

Saturday, March 12

Safety violations, resource shortages put Arizona dialysis patients at heightened risk

Friday, March 11

Summer education program sign-ups likely won't start until late March

Thursday, March 10

TUSD to end mask mandate, return to in-person meetings

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 9

Wednesday, March 9

Monday, March 7

Sunday, March 6

Saturday, March 5

Friday, March 4

Thursday, March 3

Supervisors to resume in-person meetings, end mask mandate for Pima County buildings

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2

Wednesday, March 2

Pima County schools weigh whether to lift mask mandates

Tuesday, March 1

Workers fired for refusing COVID vaccine would get year's pay under Arizona legislation

Pima County, Tucson receive extra $22M to help prevent evictions, could get more

 

