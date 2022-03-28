UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, March 29: What we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Tuesday, March 29
None
Monday, March 28
None
Sunday, March 27
TUSD middle-schoolers years behind in math, reading in 2 schools
Saturday, March 26
Arizona senators ask Biden to keep policy that quickly expels migrants from US
Friday, March 25
None
Thursday, March 24
Panel OKs banning any COVID vax mandates for Arizona students
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 23
Wednesday, March 23
None
Tuesday, March 22
None
Monday, March 21
None
Sunday, March 20
Beleaguered health system struggles to treat poor, isolated patients
Saturday, March 19
Pima County announces potential new operator for Old Tucson Studios
Friday, March 18
None
Thursday, March 17
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 16
Wednesday, March 16
None
Tuesday, March 15
University of Arizona set to end mask mandate next week
Monday, March 14
None
Sunday, March 13
None
Saturday, March 12
Safety violations, resource shortages put Arizona dialysis patients at heightened risk
Friday, March 11
Summer education program sign-ups likely won't start until late March
Thursday, March 10
TUSD to end mask mandate, return to in-person meetings
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 9
Wednesday, March 9
None.
Monday, March 7
None
Sunday, March 6
None
Saturday, March 5
None
Friday, March 4
None
Thursday, March 3
Supervisors to resume in-person meetings, end mask mandate for Pima County buildings
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2
Wednesday, March 2
Pima County schools weigh whether to lift mask mandates
Tuesday, March 1
Workers fired for refusing COVID vaccine would get year's pay under Arizona legislation
Pima County, Tucson receive extra $22M to help prevent evictions, could get more