Political junkies can get their fix Friday afternoon as the Arizona Daily Star’s editorial board interviews the four Democrats vying for the Ward 1 seat on the Tucson City Council.
The entire interview will be streamed live on Facebook using the Star’s main account. The hour-long interview will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 19.
The Democratic candidates are Rob Elias, Sami Hamed, Miguel Ortega and Lane Santa Cruz.
The west-side council seat is open in this election. The only other announced candidate is a write-in, Republican Sam Nagy.
The Star has plans to livestream its editorial board meeting with the three Democratic candidates running for mayor on July 23.
In another political event, the Rotary Club of Tucson will host a mayoral debate next week.
The mayoral hopefuls are independent Ed Acklerley and Democrats Steve Farley, Randi Dorman and Regina Romero.
While getting a seat to watch all four candidates square off is easy, it won’t come cheap.
The 90-minute debate at the Tucson Convention Center — scheduled to start at noon on Wednesday, July 24 — costs $35 per person for nonmembers of the Rotary Club. Debate attendance is free to Rotary members.
Parking is free in Lot B west of the TCC.
To reserve tickets, go to http://Rotarytucsonmayordebate.eventbrite.com