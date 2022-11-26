Winners of the 2022 Arizona general election

Below is a list of some of the winners in the 2022 Arizona general election.

Governor: Katie Hobbs (D)

U.S. Senator: Mark Kelly (D)

Secretary of State: Adrian Fontes (D)

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tom Horne (R)

Attorney General: Kris Mayes (D)

State Treasurer: Kimberly Yee (R)

U.S. Representative, District 2: Eli Crane (R)

U.S. Representative, District 6: Juan Ciscomani (R)

U.S. Representative, District 7: Raul Grijalva (D)

The attorney general race will head to an automatic recount since it is required under state law. Mayes beat her opponent, Abraham Hamadeh, by 510 votes.

Several races in Pima County have also declared winners. Below is a list of election results of races that affect Pima County.

Arizona State Senator, District 17: Justine Wadsack (R)

Arizona State Senator, District 18: Priya Sundareshan (D)

Arizona State Senator, District 20: Sally Ann Gonzales (D)

Arizona State Senator, District 21: Rosanna Gabaldon (D)

State Representative, District 16: Teresa Martinez (R) and Keith Seaman (D)

State Representative, District 17: Rachel Jones (R) and Cory McGarr (R)

State Representative, District 18: Nancy Gutierrez (D) and Chris Mathis (D)

State Representative, District 19: Gail Griffin (R) and Lupe Diaz (R)

State Representative, District 20: Alma Hernandez (D) and Andres Cano (D)

State Representative, District 21: Consuelo Hernandez (D) and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)

State Representative, District 23: Mariana Sandoval (D) and Michele Pena (R)

Clerk of Pima County Superior Court: Gary Harrison (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Victoria Steele (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Sara Mae Williams (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7: Raymond Carroll (R)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8: Kristel Ann Foster (D)

Constable, Precinct 2: Francisco Lopez (D)

Constable, Precinct 3: Eric Krznarich (R)

Constable, Precinct 8: Bill Lake (R)

Tucson Unified School District governing board: Jennifer Eckstrom and Val Romero

Marana Unified School District governing board: Tom Carlson and Kathryn Mikronis

Flowing Well Unified School District governing board: Kristine Hammar and Brianna Hamilton

Amphitheater Unified School District governing board: Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec

Ajo Unified School District governing board: Carolynn Rodriguez, Rodney Hopkins and Trish Olsen

Catalina Foothills School District governing board: Amy Krauss, Amy Bhola and Gina Mehmert

Vail Unified School District governing board: Jennifer Anderson and Edward Buster

Sahuarita Unified School District governing board: Raul Rodriguez and John Sparks

Pima Community College District 2 governing board: Theresa Riel

Pima Community College District 4 governing board: Greg Taylor

Counties is Arizona have until Nov. 28 to certify their portion of the state’s election results before the secretary of state can approve the statewide canvass on Dec. 5. The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to formally approve the results of the general election.

For more information on the results of the Arizona general election, visit the secretary of state website.