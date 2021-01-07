Grace Soto, Anita's Street Market owner, dies from COVID-19 at 80

A shrine with flowers, candles and other mementos sits outside Anita's Street Market in the historic Barrio Anita, just north of downtown.

Neighborhood residents, customers and family of Grace Soto are mourning her death from COVID-19. The 80-year-old owner of the market died Dec. 17 at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

She was hospitalized in early December and fought the virus, breathing on her own for more than a week.

Her 12-year-old great-grandson, Xavier Ortiz, spoke to her before she went on the ventilator. "I am here at the store Little Nani. I am just waiting for you to come home." Grace Soto took a deep breath and her last words to Xavier were: "Te quiero mi rey (I love you my king)," said her granddaughter Gracie Soto.

"I got to FaceTime with her. It hurt. I felt so helpless. My grandmother is my world. The virus robbed me of my grandmother," said Gracie, 35.

"I don't know how she got the virus. We were all so careful and wore masks around her and protected her," said Gracie, explaining that all employees at the market tested negative for the virus. "She stopped going to the store in November because it was too cold and she was staying home. She also suffered from an autoimmune disorder that was weakening her muscles."