Grand Canyon, other parks kept open as calls for coronavirus closure echo

Arizona’s signature attraction remained open to the public Tuesday, despite growing calls for it to close to protect visitors, vendors and staff from coronavirus.

So far, the Department of the Interior is keeping parts of Grand Canyon National Park open — and free of charge — over the objections of elected officials, tribal leaders, business groups and the park’s own leadership.

Sizable crowds continued to gather at popular lookouts along the South Rim Monday, even as the gateway community of Grand Canyon Village reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“I am completely shocked it hasn’t closed,” said Kevin Dahl, Arizona senior program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, an independent, nonpartisan park advocacy group. “Most of the staff up there are just scared to death.”

Congressmen Raúl Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Tom O’Halleran were the latest Arizona leaders to call for the iconic canyon to be shut down.

They were among eight House Democrats who sent a letter on Tuesday to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, accusing him of “playing politics” with public safety by ignoring park management and key local stakeholders.

Five fellow House Democrats, mostly from Western states, signed the letter as well.

Most roads and trails also remain open at Saguaro National Park, though the park service has closed the fee stations, visitor centers, restrooms and other facilities at the split, 91,716-acre preserve bracketing Tucson.

Saguaro would be difficult to close completely because of the number of entry points, but the park service might be forced to take action if people fail to follow guidelines about social distancing, Dahl said.