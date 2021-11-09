Pima County hosted a grand reopening on the Historic Pima County Courthouse on Tuesday, the 157th birthday of Pima County, after an extensive renovation that began in 2016. The building was designed by Roy Place and built in 1929. The opening of the new Pima County Consolidated Justice Court building in 2015 and relocation of several county offices allowed workers to do extensive interior renovations.
In addition to the January 8th Memorial, new tenants include Pima County Attractions & Tourism, Pima County Administration, Visit Tucson, Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center and the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum. Several free events from Nov. 15-19 will commemorate the reopening, including lectures on Wyatt Earp, courthouse cases that made history and the region's gems and minerals. For more information, go to visitsouthernarizona.com
