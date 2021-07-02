Grant to help Pima County address health inequities

Pima County has been awarded a $6.5 million grant to help reduce health disparities that have become more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A public health crisis was declared last December in Pima County and the grant is intended to address medical care inequities, particularly for people of color and racial minorities, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director.

“We know that disparities, while they were revealed by COVID-19, have persisted and not been created by COVID-19,” Cullen said. While the grant highlights racial and ethnic inequalities, Cullen said the department also plans to address overall socio-economic disparities as well.

The grant is part of a national initiative through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was set up to help historically high-risk and underserved communities, as well as rural areas.

The CDC has provided grants for the same purpose to every U.S. state, including Arizona, as well as other counties or cities with a population of over 2 million. The funding will continue until June 30, 2023.