Grant will help Council on Aging deliver more meals to homebound seniors

UnitedHealthcare awarded a $50,000 grant to the nonprofit Pima Council on Aging to help deliver meals to homebound seniors, officials recently announced.

The Empowering Health grant is to help PCOA assist homebound seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This unprecedented environment has compounded challenges faced by Arizona's most vulnerable residents and created further barriers to accessing the health care and services they need," said Heather Kane, chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare of Arizona.

Officials said that the American Journal of Preventive Medicine says that "nearly 80% of what influences a person's health relates to non-medical issues, such as food, housing, transportation and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs."

This year PCOA is spending over $4 million to feed about 1,600 older adults each week, said Lana Baldwin, PCOA vice president of philanthropy and communications.

Baldwin said the UnitedHealthcare grant helped start an expanded meals program at 10 affordable housing complexes with high populations of older adults who need meals during the pandemic.