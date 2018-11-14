A grass fire burning near Elgin southeast of Tucson has grown to 5,000 acres Wednesday night, officials say.
The Babo Fire is not near any structures, but fire officials evacuated 30 people from the Babacomari Ranch area Wednesday morning. The fire is moving away from the ranch, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not known. It was about 10 percent contained as of Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire's growth was expected to slow down once the winds died down.
About 75 people were working the fire.
Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said earlier in the day that the fire continues to spread because of the wind and dry grass. She said with the wind expected to settle down later today and temperatures dropping tonight, the fire could die out with "the snap of a finger."
The fire is now moving northwest toward federal land.
Davila says the forestry department, federal partners, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and the Green Valley Fire District are all working on containing the fire.
