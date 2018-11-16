A grass fire burning near Elgin southeast of Tucson that grew to 2,483 acres on Wednesday is 100 percent contained as of Friday afternoon, officials say.
This morning, Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief Joseph DeWolf said there would be about 50 people out fighting the human-caused fire. A few crews are still on scene, watching for hot spots and smoke, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said on Twitter.
Wednesday night the state did a preliminary assessment of the fire at 5,000 acres. A state helicopter surveyed the area yesterday and assessed it was actually half that size, according to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The state and federal forestry departments, Bureau of Land Management, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue have all been working on containing the fire.
The Babo Fire was not near any structures, but fire officials evacuated 30 people from the Babacomari Ranch area Wednesday morning.