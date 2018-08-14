Tucson may not have caught a huge glimpse of monsoon season yesterday, but that could change today.
The National Weather Service expects an active day of developing thunderstorms. Storms are expected to hit Tucson this afternoon and evening.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding could be possibilities, so make sure to take the proper precautions.
Thunderstorm chances are expected to increase even more in tomorrow's forecast.
High: 98
Low: 76
Currently
|
Clear, 79.4
Wind 0 MPH NE, 70% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 81.3
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 84.5
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 87.3
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.3
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.2
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.4
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.8
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.4
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.9
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.2
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 83.1
Wind 10 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 80.7
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 80.0
Wind 6 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 79.3
Wind 8 MPH S, 4% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 78.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 78.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 10% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.9
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 10% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 9% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 77.2
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 8% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 5 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 5% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.8
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 9% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.9
Wind 5 MPH NW, 7% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.8
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.0
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 21% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 92.3
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 37% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 90.6
Wind 8 MPH W, 40% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 90.1
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 34% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.0
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 24% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 84.8
Wind 7 MPH NW, 20% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0