Green-eyed creature creeps out from mud left by Tucson's monsoon

A walk along Tucson's Santa Cruz River following what was deemed the third-wettest monsoon on record led to a striking sight for Brennon Meyer.
As he and his dog trekked along the river's embankment last month, Meyer noticed the mud cracking and moving as a toad emerged. It's eyes were as green as the foliage brought to life by Tucson's above-average rainfall.
In a letter to the Star, reader Linda Winse, who shared the photos her son took, remarked at the toad's "intense eyes."
Although Tucson's monsoon period officially ended Sept. 30, critters may still be lurking in the desert livened up by this summer's storms...so watch your step!
