Greg McKay in 2015 on being tapped by Gov. Doug Ducey to head the Department of Child Services. McKay announced Tuesday he will resign to be chief operating officer of Childhelp USA.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced the departure of the Department of Child Safety director.

Greg McKay will leave the agency he has headed for the last four years to become the chief operating officer of Childhelp, a nonprofit that has worked closely with the state’s child-welfare agency.

Ducey’s announcement via Twitter on Tuesday included a string of comments lauding McKay for turning around the agency and said McKay has made Arizona “a national model for finding kids safe, loving homes.”

McKay was one of Ducey’s earliest appointees, taking over the recently created agency in February 2015 after the governor fired former Gov. Jan Brewer’s appointee, Charles Flanagan.

McKay came to the then-Child Protective Services office to head the Office of Child Welfare Enforcement. Before that, he was a Phoenix police officer and, among other things, investigated child-abuse cases.

