PHOENIX — Greg McKay, who led the state’s child-welfare agency through its fledgling years, is leaving to work for a child-advocacy organization, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.
McKay will leave the Department of Child Safety Sept. 1 to become chief operating officer of Childhelp USA. Two decades ago, McKay, as a Phoenix police detective, worked with the agency on cases involving child abuse.
In announcing the pending departure of one of his longer-serving cabinet members, Ducey praised the agency’s turnaround from a “broken” agency to a “national model for finding kids safe, loving homes.”
When Ducey tapped McKay to take the DCS post in February 2015, DCS was a mere 7 months old. There were more than 17,500 children living apart from their families due to allegations of neglect or abuse. The numbers continued to climb for the next year and a half, then started a decline to the current level of 13,400.
Ducey praised McKay for his leadership, and ticked off metrics that show that progress, such as a 70 percent decline in caseloads. As director, McKay earned $215,250.
In a farewell letter to the agency staff, McKay credited the DCS workforce for turning it from an agency “with seemingly insurmountable problems” to one that won praise for the fastest reduction in foster-care ranks while keeping kids safe. Casey Family Programs recognized that accomplishment last year with a national award.
McKay will depart with many critics for how he handled an agency with the power to remove children from their parents, and legal challenges that will linger beyond his tenure.
The state is still enmeshed in a long-running class-action lawsuit that seeks changes in what critics call a dismal foster-care system that leaves children without needed medical and behavioral services.
A state appeals court recently lambasted the agency for errors that it said led to a father losing his rights to his daughter.
Ducey’s office would not comment on McKay’s successor, saying an announcement will be “forthcoming.”
But many observers don’t expect much change at DCS, noting that McKay’s two deputy directors — Shalom Jacobs and Mike Faust — remain to guide the agency’s day-to-day operations.
State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, has worked extensively with DCS and has faith in its top leadership. “I think the agency is in good hands,” she said.
When McKay was appointed director nearly 4 1/2 years ago, the agency was in disarray — and he played a role in creating the situation.
At the time, McKay, as head of the agency’s Office of Child Welfare Investigations, was openly feuding with Charles Flanagan, former Gov. Jan Brewer’s appointee as DCS director.
Earlier, McKay had blown the whistle on a practice at the then-Child Protective Services division that let more than 6,000 reports of child abuse or neglect sit idle. These reports were not investigated as case managers grappled with a mountain of reports, apparently setting the files aside as a sort of triage.
That discovery prompted Brewer to pull the agency out of the wide-ranging Department of Economic Security and make it a stand-alone agency to focus on child safety.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, who lobbied Ducey to make McKay DCS director, said child welfare is in a better state today because of McKay’s tenure.
“Greg did such a fantastic job in such a difficult situation,” Montgomery said. McKay led a culture change at the agency that saw a drop in caseworker turnover, as well as in the foster-care ranks, Montgomery said.
Plus, with legislative backing, DCS cleared up a backlog of 16,000 case files that was bogging down work on current cases, he said.
Dana Wolfe Naimark, president and CEO of the Children’s Action Alliance, said McKay oversaw the creation of practices that led to a decline in the number of kids in foster care and group homes.
“He created a system for clear criteria for when foster care is needed,” she said.
But McKay will leave with work undone, Naimark added. For example, the agency still has not been able to stem a caseworker turnover that had kept the agency from hiring the number of workers authorized by state lawmakers.
And DCS still lacks the programs needed to keep kids safe with their families, rather than remove them to foster care, she said.
And four years after his appointment, critics still note McKay lacks the credentials to be a caseworker at the agency he heads because he does not hold a bachelor’s degree.
Others criticize what they see as an ongoing culture of withholding information about how the agency makes its most crucial decisions.
“Everything was a secret with him,” said Lori Ford, an outspoken critic of the agency and head of a loosely organized watchdog group. “You could not get any communication from him, period,” she said.