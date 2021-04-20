Grieving Tucson families seek public help to catch their loved ones' killers

Eighteen years after her homeless father was beaten to death behind a Tucson auto parts store, time has not healed Diana Figueroa.

She can't shake the memory of how he looked when she last saw him, his face so mangled that fingerprints had to be used to confirm his identity.

"I have heard with time it gets better," she said of her grief. "I don't know if that's true."

Figueroa, a social worker, was among three Tucson families who shared their losses with the public Monday, hoping it might spark new leads in the unsolved killings of their loved ones. The event, to mark National Crime Victims' Rights Week, was put on by Homicide Survivors, a support organization.

"A lot of these cases unfortunately can't be solved unless someone comes forward," said Tucson Police Department Detective David Miller, who works on cold cases.

One of the three unsolved cases featured Monday has a $20,000 reward available and two others have $2,500 rewards available for information leading to the arrest of a suspected killer or killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips, or visit the website at 88crime.org

Brutally attacked