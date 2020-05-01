Groceries to go and arts care packages ease the isolation

Saddlebrooke Ranch program sells basic groceries to neighbors

Residents of Saddlebrooke Ranch can get their basic grocery needs filled without leaving their neighborhood. The Homeowners Association has a program called “Groceries to Go” that will assist them during this time of social distancing.

Residents can login to the HOA system and place a grocery order for basics like bread, milk, meat and produce. They pay online and are given a time to drive to a designated place in the neighborhood to pick up their order. They can stay in the car and someone will put the groceries in the trunk. Quantities are limited.

George Atwell, vice president of food and beverage for Robson Communities Inc., had the idea and made it happen. Atwell says the response has been incredible, according to a news release. “We are hoping this alleviates some stress during this time.”

Packages of arts and crafts help fight boredom

An overwhelming response of donations from local artists to its Arts Care Package Campaign has enabled the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance to assemble arts care packages for residents in assisted living communities and hospital patients. The packages are intended to help keep them engaged and alleviate boredom during the prohibition of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. The packages include music, craft kits, supplies for journaling and DIY art projects.

The packages are individually wrapped and sanitized and contain hundreds of activities.

Along with donation more than 50 local artists, musicians and organizations, SAACA had help from partner Bookmans Entertainment Exchange.