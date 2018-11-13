Turkey donations are in deep freeze for one community holiday banquet.
With less than a week until people line up for the feast at Armory Park Center, volunteers for the Fourth Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal & Promotora Program in collaboration with Portable Practical Educational Preparation have no turkeys to cook.
“The Promotoras (health advisers) are a community-based group that have been doing really great work for almost 20 years and PPEP has been collaborating with them for the last four years This is the first time since we began that we have had no turkey donations at this late date,” said Dr. John David Arnold, CEO of PPEP, which provides social and educational initiatives locally, regionally and globally. Its programs include free online charter schools and the PPEP Tec alternative high schools that serve more than 7,000 students throughout Southern Arizona.
The important community tradition also offers a unique philanthropic opportunity for many PPEP Tec students, according to Arnold.
“It has been a great experience for our students to get involved with the community. They help with set-up and serving and have become a big part of the event. It is really a lot of fun for them,” said Arnold.
Last year, 3,500 meals were served at the event, which is traditionally held several days prior to Thanksgiving; this year event coordinator Maria Carrasco expects to serve at least 3,000 meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Armory Park Center, 221 S. Sixth Ave.
“About 80 percent of those who come are homeless. We also get many elderly who can’t cook for themselves. ... They look forward to this celebration with their neighbors every year,” said Carrasco.
Carrasco said she hopes Tucsonans will rally with needed donations of at least 100 turkeys, pumpkin and fruit pies, whipped topping, canned goods and ready-to-serve rolls.
Donations of grocery gift cards and money to purchase food are also welcome.
For information on volunteering or sponsoring the event, or for the pickup of food donations, call Carrasco at 661-5363. Turkey and food donations are also accepted at the Armory Park Center.
Cash donations or checks can be mailed or dropped at: Portable Practical Educational Preparation, 802 E. 46th St., Tucson, AZ 85713.