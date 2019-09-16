Childhood cancer awareness month

Sip & Paint Fundraiser to benefit Our Amazing Owen Foundation

When: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Where: Pizzeria Mimosa, 4755 E. Neapolitan Way in Hereford.

Cost: $50 per person

Festivities include hors d’ oeuvres and desserts, two drinks per person, paint supplies for one painting per person and instruction by a professional artist.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit Our Amazing Owen — The Giving Train on Facebook or follow the link to

tucne.ws/1b5u

Bubbles & Brunch to benefit the Bald Beauties Project

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Where: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 6360 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $100 per person ($70 tax-deductible).

Festivities include a buffet brunch; a champagne toast to honor Kelsey Taylor Luria; and a silent auction. For tickets or more information, or to make a donation to the cause, visit the baldbeautiesproject.org