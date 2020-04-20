Group seeking donations to help Tucson homeless living on streets

The National Alliance of Mental Health of Southern Arizona, or NAMI, is seeking donations of cloth masks and other supplies for the area's homeless.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

NAMI of Southern Arizona is seeking donations to help the area's homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Alliance on Mental Health is seeking donations of cloth masks, including small sizes to fit children. The masks should be individually packaged in Ziplock bags to help ease in the distribution.

The nonprofit is also seeking donations of bandanas, bars of soap, empty travel size bottles, toiletries, one-quart Ziplock bags, socks (new or slightly used), hats, sunscreen and clean clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at the organization's parking lot, 6122 E. 22nd Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays only. The office staff will take in the dropped off items and prepare them for donations.

