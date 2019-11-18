How to help

Holiday donations for military children, foster and adoptive families and survivors of domestic abuse

More Than A Bed Christmas Event

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where: More Than a Bed Warehouse, 3637 N. 1st Ave.

Donations accepted through Dec. 6

The wish list includes musical toys, stuffed animals, books, puzzles, blocks, pull and push-toys, balls, dolls, trucks, planes, action figures, arts and crafts, basketballs, soccer balls, video games, movie CDs, ear buds, toiletries and perfumes, board games and gift cards to Target or Walmart. For information about volunteering, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit morethanabed.org or call 428-5280.

Holiday House 2019, sponsored by Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse

Donations accepted through Dec. 10

Donations of new, unwrapped items and gift cards are needed to stock a store that will provide free shopping to enable participants to attain holiday gifts for their families. A wide range of items for toddlers, children, teens and adults are needed: requested items include gift cards for Target and movie theaters; new toys, board games and card games (no toy weapons or other items depicting violence); makeup, toiletries and bath sets; purses, jewelry and other accessories; sporting items; electronics; coffee makers, blenders, and other kitchen tools and household items. Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse Administrative Offices, 2545 E. Adams St.

For information or to make an online donation, visit www.emergecenter.org or call 795-8001.

Eighth Annual Tucson Troop Support Holiday Party for Military Children

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Lynn/Urquides Elementary School, 1573 W. Ajo Way.

Cost: Free for children of active duty military families E-6 and below; current military ID required.

Donations accepted through Dec. 12

Festivities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus; refreshments; holiday music; face painting; Christmas karaoke; a free toy for every child; “Christmas shopping” so children can choose gifts for siblings; and a wrapping station. Donations of 500 new toys and gifts for newborns through age 18 are needed.

Donations can be dropped in collection boxes at the Veterans Center at Pima Community College campuses. Other drop-off points include Hampton Inn & Suites at Tucson Mall, 5950 N. Oracle Road; and TownPlace Suites by Marriott, 405 N. Oracle Road.

If you would like to make a cash donation to the cause, visit tucsontroopsupport.org or call 477-1028.