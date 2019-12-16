Groups helping veterans, homeless, children have brighter holidays

If your holiday focus is heart and home, there is still opportunity prior to Christmas to boost a sense of both for those lacking the comforts of either.
For the 14th consecutive year, Tucsonans have the chance to support homeless neighbors through the Primavera Foundation’s Annual Homeless Memorial in conjunction with National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Evergreen Cemetery county plot at 3105 N. Oracle Road in the northwest corner of the cemetery.
“Our first goal is to honor the homeless who have passed away. Since they were homeless, perhaps they don’t have the ability to have burials or funerals or they have no family members who can pay homage and acknowledge their lives and the fact that in their passing, many of them were contributing members of our population who were not necessarily in the best situations at the end of their lives,” said Patricia Barcelo, coordinator of the event for the Primavera Foundation.
Barcelo said that last year, 48 people died while homeless in Pima County; an additional 103 people perished in the desert along the Arizona-Mexico border and 86 of those remain unidentified.
The Primavera Foundation, which offers pathways out of poverty through housing and workforce development, hopes to promote awareness about the incidence of homeless deaths due to exposure, hunger, poor health and violence on the streets.
“We want to draw attention to their plights and we also want to draw attention to our cause at the Primavera Foundation, which is to end homelessness and ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable housing,” said Barcelo.
At the upcoming memorial and throughout the holidays, Primavera will be accepting donations of items for “winter survival kits,” which are one-gallon Ziploc bags containing socks, a winter hat, gloves, lotion/sunscreen, lip balm, snacks, a water bottle and a $5 gift card to a grocery store or restaurant.
“These help out tremendously when people are on the streets. We have a number of different programs within our organization, including our Homeless Intervention & Prevention Drop-In Center at 702 S. 6th Avenue, where folks can come if they need these supplies. We also have case managers who go out and meet with the homeless population directly and hand them out. Anytime they see someone in need, they are out there trying to help make things better,” Barcelo said.
Helping veterans
Another organization working to improve the lives of those in need this holiday season is the American Legion Riders Oro Valley Chapter 132.
The group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts raised more than $10,000 during the last few months to purchase a specially modified, eight-passenger golf cart for residents of the Arizona State Veterans Home in Tucson.
The cart, led by 13 shining motorcycles, was delivered to the veterans at their Christmas party over the weekend, with Santa riding shotgun carrying a bag of holiday gifts. Before now, many of the 100-plus geriatric and/or chronically ill residents required someone to push them by wheelchair — even on the hottest days of summer and coldest days of winter— across the street and around the expansive VA campus.
“They really needed a cart that was wheelchair accessible to get veterans to their doctor appointments across the VA Campus more quickly and easily. We were able to buy a used golf cart that was modified ... some people thought it would take a year to raise the money, but thanks to some generous donations, we did it in seven weeks,” said John Madaloni, coordinator of the fundraising effort.
Madaloni, 73, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, said that supporting the veterans’ home residents is just one way that the American Legion Riders assist veterans. The group also supports various programs for enlisted and active-duty military members.
“As veterans, it is our way of giving back. Lots of us didn’t get some things we should have been entitled to or receive acknowledgment that we should have, and that is what the American Legion is all about: It is veterans helping veterans. Unfortunately, our government doesn’t support enough of the needs for veterans, so as civilians we have to pick up the slack,” Madaloni said.
Toys for children
If picking up a toy for a child in need is on your heart this holiday season, consider donating a new, unwrapped toy for the 49th Annual Miracle on 31st Street.
Almost 50 years since it originated on 31st Street in South Tucson, the event has grown to serve more than 10,000 children from disadvantaged neighborhoods in its current venue at AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
Founder Ramon Gonzales credits the generosity of the community — along with Casino Del Sol and Silver Saddle Steakhouse, a 36-year sponsor — for the longevity of the event.
“Sometimes I feel like I have been doing it for so long that I know how it started, but I don’t know what made me do it besides the kids. Every year I say that was it, but I am still doing it and hopefully we can get to 50 one year from now,” he said.
For the time being, Gonzales encourages people to continue to donate.
“I have never, not once, seen any kids go home without a toy and I don’t want that to happen. I would hate to tell the last kid in line, ‘Sorry, we don’t have any more toys. You have to leave,’” Gonzales said.
