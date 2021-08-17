Groups sue over two new laws they say will restrict voting in Arizona

They still could sign up again to get early ballots. And they could still go directly to the polls on Election Day.

"The Voter Purge Law imposes a severe burden on Arizona voters attempting to exercise their right to vote, particularly the elderly, indigent Arizonans, students, and people of color,'' Ott wrote.

What's behind much of that, he said, is a study that shows that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to be "intermittent or rare voters compared to white voters.'' Ditto, he said, of people with lower income.

Ott said that is shown by the 2020 election.

He said about 71% of all registered voters are white. But if this law had been in effect, they would have constituted just 54% of those removed from the permanent early voting list.

"By contrast, Latinos are 19% of registered voters, but would be 33% or removals,'' Ott wrote.

"Black Arizonans are 4% of registered voters but would be 5% of removals,'' he said. "And Native Americans are 0.9% of registered voters but would be 1.3% of removals.''