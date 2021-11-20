Growth rate in Arizona COVID cases slows before Thanksgiving

New weekly COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Pima County and Arizona, although not as fast as prior weeks.

New cases climbed about 10% to nearly 3,600 in Pima County and 5% to nearly 24,500 across Arizona in the second week of November. They had climbed more than 20% the week before, in the first week of the month, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“For the weeks where we have full data, the increase is not as large as it has been, indicating that the upward trend is slowing or moderating,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

The question is whether this slowdown in cases is sustainable.

“I think our experience with last year suggests that there’s a lot of upward pressure on transmission with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” Gerald said. “Even though this is a little bit of a glimmer of relief or hope, I think we have to be prepared that it’s only temporary. Things seem to be going slower, but we should expect them to get worse.”

While he expects case counts to rise, Gerald said he is confident that it won’t get as bad as last winter when in January weekly counts of new cases reached a countywide high of 9,100 and a statewide high of 66,700.