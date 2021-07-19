Gunman in Tucson shooting spree had criminal record, 'mental health issues,' police say

The shooting spree came to an end when Scarlett rammed a police patrol car and opened fire on the officer a few blocks away. The officer, Danny Leon, returned fire, striking Scarlett, and then rendered medical aid to the suspect, Magnus said.

"I am beyond grateful that Officer Leon had the skill, courage and presence of mind to end this suspect's rampage," the chief said of the officer, an eight-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department who was not injured.

Leon, "despite having gunshots fired right at him, demonstrated incredible composure and bravery in neutralizing the threat," Romero said at the news conference. "His actions were heroic and likely saved lives."

Authorities have not been able to identify the gender or identity of the person whose body was found in the burned home Sunday, but Magnus said police presume it is of the mother of three children who lived in the home.

The mother is unaccounted for, he said. Police initially worried the children were missing after Sunday's events, but later said they were safe, providing no other details. Magnus said police aren't certain of the woman's relationship with Scarlett.