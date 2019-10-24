Tucsonans can expect potentially gusty winds in the Tucson area beginning Thursday night into Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, wind speeds are expected to be between 15 and 30 mph.
A freeze watch is also in effect for areas in Cochise, Graham and Santa Cruz counties beginning Friday night into Saturday.
The service says a freeze watch is in place when "there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours."
Today's high in Tucson: 85
Today's low in Tucson: 55