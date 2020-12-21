 Skip to main content
Habitat for Humanity Tucson builds affordable housing for low-income families

Cynthia Wasco at the Habitat Tucson build site

 Laura Sanchez, Habitat for Humanity Tucson

Our “homes” have transformed into our workplaces, schools, libraries, day-care centers, gyms, parks. Sheltering in place means the front line of the COVID-19 crisis is at our own front doors, those very walls we shelter within.

And the inequity of housing has never been clearer.

You can’t shelter in place, self-quarantine, or even regularly wash your hands if you don’t have a safe and stable place to call home.

You can’t provide child care and education to your families or work from home if you’re living in substandard conditions, are overcrowded, or lack accessibility to the modern basics of a computer Wi-Fi and internet access.

Imagine living under the threat of COVID-19 in substandard conditions. Imagine sheltering in place under the threat of eviction.

With the spread of the pandemic, families are facing both a public health and an economic crisis.

The longer it takes Arizona to recover, the more this pandemic also becomes a housing emergency.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson serves low-income families in our community through a hand-up model of building affordable housing alongside volunteers with families who pay an affordable mortgage.

We also partner with seniors, veterans and low-income families to repair their homes and neighborhoods so they can age safely in place.

Our organization is one of the only affordable homebuilders in Southern Arizona. With new home prices skyrocketing every year, the American dream of owning a home is increasingly out of reach for deserving hardworking families. We have adapted our efforts to work during the pandemic.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson

Habitat Tucson is qualified for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and the CARES Charitable Tax Advantage. Direct your tax dollars to Habitat Tucson! Help local families, local communities and the working poor.

Go to habitattucson.org/taxcredit

