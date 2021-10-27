Halloween event is latest in county attorney's efforts to build community relationships

"A lot of people, the only time they see the county attorney is when they're going to trial. This is giving them the opportunity to meet them and letting them know that they offer other things than just putting you away for the rest of their lives," he said.

Aaron Philip Scott, a pastor and vice president of a local nonprofit that works to build relationships between community members and law enforcement, said he, too, is pleased with the connections being made through the events.

That nonprofit, Pillars and Bridges, is a co-sponsor of "Unity in the Community."

"We have to get everybody pulling on the same side of the rope so it's not just a tug-of-war going on against each other," Scott said. "That's difficult, of course. We're looking at the same problems but we see different causes, because they impact us in a different way. We come with different perspectives, hurts and frustrations. But we also come with different solutions."

Scott hopes to keep bringing new voices to the conversations, but said one thing standing in the way of widespread involvement is years of trauma and the past "rocky relationship" with law enforcement.