Hammar leads in early tally for Flowing Wells school board race

Incumbent Kristine Hammar took the lead over two other candidates in the early results for the Flowing Wells Unified School District governing board race, with 37% of the votes counted so far.

Brianna Hamilton is in second with 32%, and incumbent Kevin Daily in third with 30%, in the first tallies posted Tuesday night by the Pima County Elections Department.

Voters will elect two candidates.

Hammar is seeking a second term. Daily, who has served on the board continuously since 2000, is also seeking another term.

A campaign website for Hamilton says she is a mother of three children, an insurance agent and a realtor.