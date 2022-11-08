 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammar leads in early tally for Flowing Wells school board race

Flowing Wells High School girls basketball coach Michael Perkins discusses film with players at Flowing Wells High School in the Flowing Wells Unified School District.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Incumbent Kristine Hammar took the lead over two other candidates in the early results for the Flowing Wells Unified School District governing board race, with 37% of the votes counted so far.

Brianna Hamilton is in second with 32%, and incumbent Kevin Daily in third with 30%, in the first tallies posted Tuesday night by the Pima County Elections Department.

Voters will elect two candidates.

Hammar is seeking a second term. Daily, who has served on the board continuously since 2000, is also seeking another term.

A campaign website for Hamilton says she is a mother of three children, an insurance agent and a realtor.

See how election ballots are sorted, secured, processed and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Have any questions or news tips about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Lara joined the Star in 2021. She previously worked for the Nogales International, where she was named the 2019 Community Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club & 2020 Journalist of the Year for non-dailies by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

