Bisbee Breakfast Club

Garrett, left, a 14-year-old standard poodle, greets 10-month-old Newfoundland Marnie as their owners Allan Garon, left, and Rick Paul talk over breakfast on the patio at Bisbee Breakfast Club, 410 N. Wilmot Road.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson is among the most dog-friendly cities in the United States, a new list says.

Financial company SmartAsset ranked Tucson in second place among other cities nationwide. Last year, the company ranked Tucson in the top spot

This year, Las Vegas took the No. 1 spot. 

To compile the annual list, SmartAsset analyzes a number of factors including median home value, number of dog-friendly restaurants and shopping centers, number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, the city's walkability and rainfall amounts.

Read the full list here.

And if you're looking for more puppy love, here are some dog-friendly spots in the Old Pueblo:

