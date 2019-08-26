Tucson is among the most dog-friendly cities in the United States, a new list says.
Financial company SmartAsset ranked Tucson in second place among other cities nationwide. Last year, the company ranked Tucson in the top spot.
This year, Las Vegas took the No. 1 spot.
To compile the annual list, SmartAsset analyzes a number of factors including median home value, number of dog-friendly restaurants and shopping centers, number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, the city's walkability and rainfall amounts.
Read the full list here.
And if you're looking for more puppy love, here are some dog-friendly spots in the Old Pueblo:
5 restaurants
Since a list of every single spot might be too exhaustive, if you want to bring your pup, just call ahead of time and check the pet policy. Word to the wise: Most eateries only allow dogs, with the exception of service animals, on the outdoor patio. So, if your favorite spot has a patio, you’re off to a good start.
Not only do many restaurants allow dogs, many also provide water to pups. Some even take it a step further and give treats.
And if you’re worried about the cleanliness of the eateries that allow dogs, don’t be. The Pima County Health Department has many regulations in place.
Here are five dog-friendly restaurant patios in Tucson:
- Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
- Vero Amore, 2920 N. Swan Road
- Reforma, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
- Baja Cafe, 7002 E. Broadway, 2970 N. Campbell Ave., and 3930 W. Ina Road
- Ghini’s French Caffe, 1803 E. Prince Road
5 shops
Restaurants often steal the limelight when it comes to dog-friendly places, but there are many shops that also allow dogs. And the same goes for stores — if you’re unsure of a pet policy, call ahead.
- Bookmans Entertainment Exchange — All Bookmans locations allow dogs and even have treats on hand.
- Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway and 7745 N. Oracle Road — Looking to get some outdoor gear? Bring your dog along for the adventure.
- Rosie’s Barket, 327 E. Seventh St., 7960 N. Oracle Rd. — Rosie’s Barket is as dog-friendly as dog-friendly can get. The pet store has toys, accessories, and a dog wash. They even have their own “barkery” for treats.
- La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive — The common grounds at La Encantada are dog-friendly, as are many of the stores, including Crate & Barrel, Lululemon, and Ben Bridge Jeweler. La Encantada also boasts a Humane Society location and many dog-friendly restaurants.
- Chain stores — A number of chains are said to allow dogs, namely hardware stores, but we’ve also heard of some dog-friendly banks and drugstores in Tucson. Call ahead to check.
5 activities
So, we’ve got shopping and eating down. What about other activities?
Below are five activities that are dog-friendly year-round.
- DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road — In the mood to see some art? Maybe your dog is, too.
- A Loyal Companion, 4758 E. Grant Road — A Loyal Companion helps dogs, including those with disabilities or injuries, with fitness and exercising. They even have a doggie swimming pool.
- The Loop — The continuous pedestrian and bicyclist path throughout the Tucson area doesn’t allow cars. But it does allow dogs.
- Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road — Old Tucson is yet another spot to add to your list of dog-friendly places.
- Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road — Per the website, dogs are welcome at the museum, but only service animals are allowed on boneyard tours.
5 pet etiquette tips
While it’s nice to bring your fur baby everywhere, it’s important to remember pet etiquette.
There’s also a law in place that makes it illegal to misrepresent your dog as a service animal. Keep that in mind.
Two locals, Allan Garon and his wife, Nanci, certainly aren’t the least bit shy when it comes to the etiquette encouraged at dog-friendly spots.
Several years ago, the couple started their own breakfast group, where they’d meet their friends at various restaurants around Tucson’s east side several times a week. And of course, the Garons always bring their two standard poodles, Garrett and Cappy, along for breakfast. Their friends also bring their pups.
Here is what the Garons advise, which is also similar to what many business owners recommend or require:
- Keep your dog on a leash.
- Your dog should be well-behaved and friendly. That means no barking or running after other dogs or humans. It might also be smart to avoid bringing your dog to businesses during peak times, such as an eatery near the University of Arizona on game day.
- Always keep an eye on your dog.
- Clean up any mess that your dog might make. It’s also a good idea to bring paper towels and waste bags — just in case.
- At a restaurant, don’t let your dog eat off the table. Bring your own water dish for your dog to use.