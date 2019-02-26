Alice Robb, the author of “Why We Dream: The Transformative Power of Our Nightly Journey,” will take part in an interactive workshop at the Tucson Festival of Books on Sunday, March 3.
In addition to chatting about her new book, Robb will interpret dreams submitted by Arizona Daily Star readers. The workshop will be in the Arizona Daily Star tent from 4 to 5 p.m.
Robb has spent three years studying what dreams mean and why we have them. She’s learned about why we often forget our dreams, and she’s argued that we should try not to.
By paying attention to our dreams, we can access ideas that would otherwise vanish into the night. We can become aware of mental and physical issues that might otherwise fly under the radar.
Submit a dream for consideration via email to alexis@tucson.com by Friday, March 1. Please include any relevant context to your life.