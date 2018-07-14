In 2017, there were 4,630 eviction orders issued by the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court. For low-income tenants living on the edge, an eviction can happen suddenly and have far-reaching consequences.
The disruption can push families into homelessness and result in lost jobs, school transfers for kids, lost or abandoned personal property and pets going to the pound. Evicted tenants can lose their housing assistance and face a lengthy wait to get back onto programs like Section 8.
Finding a new home can be almost impossible with a record of an eviction, particularly as the housing market continues to recover and rental housing prices climb.
While eviction is an important tool for property owners dealing with irresponsible or dangerous tenants, the process can be abused, leaving vulnerable families scrambling to recover stability, advocates say.
Tenants rarely have attorneys to help them in eviction court proceedings, and their cases are often heard and judged in a couple of minutes.
Sometimes low-income tenants are forced out in retaliation for requesting repairs or habitable living conditions. Unscrupulous landlords sometimes refuse to accept rent payments, then seek an eviction, alleging lack of payment.
Housing advocates are pushing for improvements in resources for struggling or evicted tenants, as well as better education for tenants and landlords about their rights and responsibilities. But preventing an eviction, and dealing with its aftermath, is still an uphill battle in a city with few low-income housing options, advocates say.
The Arizona Daily Star is investigating the causes of evictions in Tucson, as well as the impact of evictions on families and the challenge of finding affordable housing here. If you or your family has recently experienced an eviction, the Star wants to hear from you. Contact reporter Emily Bregel at ebregel@tucson.com or 573-4233.