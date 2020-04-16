Having a baby during coronavirus pandemic brings stress, uncertainty for Tucson parents-to-be

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to cause concern across the globe, parents-to-be are especially anxious about how the novel coronavirus will impact their pregnancy and their newborns.

For 26-year-old Sarah Stewart, being pregnant during the pandemic has been nothing short of stressful. With an Aug. 17 due date, Stewart said she is already at risk for preterm labor after her first child was born at 32 weeks and had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a month.

“With all the stress going on in the world right now and the possibility of getting sick, I don’t want to go into preterm labor again,” the Tucson mom said. “I want to have a happy and healthy pregnancy.”

While she is still doing biweekly ultrasounds, Stewart said all of her primary-care appointments have been canceled until further notice. Even as many Tucson physicians are beginning to replace in-person appointments with tele-health appointments, Stewart said she hadn’t been offered that option.

“I understand they want to protect everyone from the virus, but yet they won’t allow you to see the doctor,” she said. “I feel like the doctors should at least call their patients to check up on them.”

Stewart said she will be giving birth at Northwest Medical Center but hasn’t been given any specific instructions or told what to expect when arriving at the hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it is unknown at this time if pregnant women are at greater risk of infection or experiencing more severe symptoms of COVID-19. With other illnesses, such as influenza, pregnant women are at greater risk for more severe outcomes because pregnancy causes changes in the immune system. However, there have been some initial studies out of New York showing that pregnant women without any underlying conditions are about the same as healthy adults in terms of risk of severe infection.